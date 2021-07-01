 Skip to main content
LETTER: Riverside Theater is a vital part of our community
The sun is indeed shining at Riverside Theater for the Performing Arts!

I have been a patron since 2005 and have enjoyed many productions, observing firsthand Riverside’s growth and development. As a member of the Riverside Foundation for the Performing Arts, I give credit for this mainstay of Fredericksburg culture to Patrick A’Hearn, the theater’s producing artistic director.

When the pandemic shut the theater down, Patrick’s singular perseverance and determination provided a lifeline for Riverside. Among his many tasks, he personally worked the box office and prepared the federal application that resulted in a $1.4 million Shuttered Venue Operators grant. This grant will be used for payroll, capital improvements and enhanced productions.

Patrick’s past experience as a Broadway performer affords him unparalleled theatrical knowledge, and his connections to the professional theater world enable him to bring to Riverside both local and Equity actors. He molds the culture of drama, music, dance and art into productions of Broadway caliber.

Patrick continues the legacy and dream of Rollin Wehman, Riverside’s founder, to produce quality theater, and on May 3, Patrick celebrated his 11th anniversary at Riverside.

Bravo to Riverside Theater and to its patrons who said, “Don’t let the theater close!” and who continue to provide their unfailing support to this vital part of the community.

Shirley Cunningham Eye

Fredericksburg

