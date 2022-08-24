Letter: Rob Wittman: I voted to support our veterans

Rep. Wittman: I did vote to support veterans

I would like to clarify the misrepresented vote record in Rob Rudick’s Aug. 23 letter. On July 13, I voted in support of the final House passed and now signed into law, Protecting Our Gold Star Families Education (PACT) Act, which includes expanding care to veterans exposed to toxic burn pits.

The earlier March Democrat House version of this bill was incomplete and entirely ignored the ongoing work by the Department of Veterans’ Affairs pertaining to toxic substance exposure and did not properly address the operational and logistical impacts of expanding these services to veterans. The House Democrat proposed version of the PACT Act was insufficient and underdeveloped, and I was adamant on seeing these errors corrected before supporting the bill.

The widely bipartisan Senate version of this bill fixed these errors, and once returned to the House, I voted in full support of the PACT Act, which has now been signed into law by the president and properly serves our veterans.

I have long believed that our nation’s veterans deserve the highest quality medical care possible, and my vote in support of the final PACT Act will now deliver veterans the care, benefits, and services they earned through sacrifice and hardship. My office would be happy to answer any questions you may have or expand on this further if you call 202/225-4261.

Rep. Rob Wittman

Montross