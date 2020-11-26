LETTER: Robbed of our liberty under guise of public safety

Robbed of liberty under guise of public safety

Imagine a society where the state dictates how many family members you’re allowed to see on Thanksgiving and Christmas. How many customers you’re allowed to have in your store. When you can worship your God at your church. Or what time you’re supposed to be in your home at night.

All of these edicts sound like something out of North Korea or communist China. Well, you don’t have to imagine any of this, because this is the reality for millions of citizens living in the once-free United States.

What America has witnessed over the past year has been a total erosion of our most basic constitutional freedoms and liberties, all in the name of “public safety.” The philosopher Montesquieu once stated that “There is no greater tyranny than that which is perpetrated under the shield of the law and in the name of justice,” and boy, was he spot on.

We were told by politicians and “public health officials” that if we just sacrificed our freedom, wore our masks and socially distanced (none of which they themselves did), this virus would all just blow over.

Well, here we are months later, with high compliance from the American public, and what do we have to show for it? More COVID cases and less liberty.