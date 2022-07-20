Letter: Roe v. Wade and the Ninth Amendment

Roe v. Wade and the Ninth Amendment

In a July 17 opinion piece on the Dobbs decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, two schools of Constitutional interpretation were profiled. The Madisonian, also called textualism or originalism, focuses on the meaning of words and holds that a thing not expressly stated is prohibited.

The Hamiltonian, wherein is thought that a thing not expressly prohibited is permitted, came up short in the eyes of a conservative court majority.

The author chose to call the Hamiltonian approach the Humpty Dumpty method, based on Humpty telling Alice “a word means what I choose it to mean.” This seems misleading, in that it implies no words in the Constitution support a woman’s right to choose, or support a couple’s right to use contraception, or the right of two same-sex partners to engage in consensual sex, or to marry one another.

But a plain text reading of Article 9 of the Bill of Rights tells us: The enumeration in the Constitution of certain rights shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people. Or, in other words, just because a person’s right is not specifically mentioned in the Constitution doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist.

This principle was important enough to the Founders to be included in the Bill of Rights, seeming to underscore that unenumerated rights are, in fact, anticipated and protected by the Constitution.

And long-standing legal principles should establish that any curtailment of an unenumerated right should proceed only after demonstration of a compelling state interest, and only after ensuring such curtailment does not impose an undue burden on those affected. On these issues, we need people to realize that if they spent less time minding the business of others, they’d have more time to mind their own.

James Hall

Fredericksburg