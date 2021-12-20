Letter: Roughly half are fully vaccinated, but few wear a mask in public

Were we to apply some somewhat logical statistical analysis to this situation, we could probably reliably say that about half of the people we encounter on a daily basis are “fully vaccinated.” Why then do we continue to encounter folks everywhere without masks and violating posted mask mandates directed at those same folks who in many cases are not fully vaccinated?

One can walk into and through supermarkets, big-box stores and almost any public place and encounter this situation with no manager or employee confronting a single soul. It is amazing how so many in our society have become so selfish by presenting this unhealthy environment to their neighbors. My wife and I are octogenarians who probably don’t have a great many years left, but we are blessed with children and grandchildren and a 5-month-old great-granddaughter who can’t be vaccinated. Please, for them and yours and all of your neighbors, get all three shots and mask up indoors.