LETTER: Royal Farms project would have generated revenue

Find better location in the city to build Royal Farms project

In response to the editorial [“Council should OK Royal Farms project,” March 23], the Fredericksburg City Council should do what they believe is best for the city. Many factors came into play in their decision to deny this project.

The council had to factor in their decision the fact that Royal Farms would be in the way of the trail, with many vehicles posing a safety hazard.

If City Manager Tim Baroody could move it to a safer place that would eliminate the safety hazard so Royal Farms could contribute to economic growth in Fredericksburg.

By generating economic revenue, the city could have been more well off than before. By keeping a good economy, we attract more people. By attracting more people, we keep businesses running, the local economy booming and make Fredericksburg an overall better area to live.

While Fredericksburg already has a good economy, there are always improvements that can be made to make it even better.

Calista Duquette

Spotsylvania