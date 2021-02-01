 Skip to main content
LETTER: RT. 1 needs an inclusive name
I read Howard Rice’s letter to the editor [“Why name Rt. 1 Emancipation Highway?” Jan. 26] and reread it with interest. At the time the Emancipation Proclamation was issued, it certainly was not inclusive. It freed only slaves in Confederate-held territories.

The letter from Elizabeth White suggesting “George Washington Highway” [Jan. 27] would no doubt be a popular local choice. However, I fear not all could support that given recent negative attitudes on his slaveholding.

Since Route 1 connects the entire East Coast from Key West, Fla., all the way to the Canadian border in Maine, I have a proposal: Rename the local sections of Jefferson Davis Highway the “American Highway.”

With the tens of million Americans living all along the corridor, that would truly be inclusive.

Chris Mendl

Falmouth

