Letter: Running for mayor…of Stafford

My platform for mayor—of Stafford

My fellow Staffordians, after a long period of reflection, I have decided to throw my hat in the ring and run for the highly coveted seat of mayor of Stafford.

It’s been a long time coming, but I’ve finally had enough of sitting idly by and watching what amount to atrocities unfold in our beloved locale.

My platform:

First, teachers are getting that pay raise. As much as we believe we can’t afford them—we can’t not afford them. English teachers, ignore that last sentence; I went to public school. Look! A proper transition with use of semicolon!

Bars! We need more bars—and Uber drivers. Anyway, we need to think of better ways to incentivize would-be business owners that would bring a greater quality of life to Stafford. Maybe even a movie theater.

There’s going to be a tax hike. Imagine going to a business, yelling and screaming for more, while throwing a fit when you’re told it will cost more. You have a choice: stop demanding more or start paying more. How do you think those teachers are getting that raise?