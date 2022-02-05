Letter: Running for mayor…of Stafford

My platform for mayor—of Stafford
My fellow Staffordians, after a long period of reflection, I have decided to throw my hat in the ring and run for the highly coveted seat of mayor of Stafford.
It’s been a long time coming, but I’ve finally had enough of sitting idly by and watching what amount to atrocities unfold in our beloved locale.
My platform:
First, teachers are getting that pay raise. As much as we believe we can’t afford them—we can’t not afford them. English teachers, ignore that last sentence; I went to public school. Look! A proper transition with use of semicolon!
Bars! We need more bars—and Uber drivers. Anyway, we need to think of better ways to incentivize would-be business owners that would bring a greater quality of life to Stafford. Maybe even a movie theater.
There’s going to be a tax hike. Imagine going to a business, yelling and screaming for more, while throwing a fit when you’re told it will cost more. You have a choice: stop demanding more or start paying more. How do you think those teachers are getting that raise?
If you support me, and since I’m poor, go to my favorite Facebook groups (Civic Stafford and Stafford Talk) to show your support. Maybe buy a subscription of The Free Lance–Star (an awesome local business).
Vote for Morgan Burch, Mayor of Stafford! I’ll wear my unofficial official title with pride while I represent the fine people of Stafford County, people who are reasonable enough to understand good things have costs, and good things are often worth paying for. Otherwise, you simply can’t have them.
Morgan Burch
Stafford