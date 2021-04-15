LETTER: Rural areas need broadband now

Folks in rural areas need broadband now

The internet has become less of a want and more of an absolute need as we continue our venture into the digital age.

The digital divide is known to affect minorities disproportionately, especially Blacks and Hispanics. It also greatly affects rural communities, which are 19 percent of Stafford County and 32 percent of Spotsylvania County.

The COVID-19 pandemic has made internet access crucial for work, school and play. So why doesn’t all of Stafford and Spotsylvania have the internet they so desperately need?

Internet service is a profitable business, one known for taking shortcuts and getting caught up in legislative red tape. All the standards and procedures make more work for the actual customer than they do the provider.

Density requirements, fiber optic cables, construction, satellites—no wonder the average resident has to beg their telecommunications board to coordinate with big brand providers just to inquire about service.