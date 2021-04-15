LETTER: Rural areas need broadband now

Folks in rural areas need broadband now
The internet has become less of a want and more of an absolute need as we continue our venture into the digital age.
The digital divide is known to affect minorities disproportionately, especially Blacks and Hispanics. It also greatly affects rural communities, which are 19 percent of Stafford County and 32 percent of Spotsylvania County.
The COVID-19 pandemic has made internet access crucial for work, school and play. So why doesn’t all of Stafford and Spotsylvania have the internet they so desperately need?
Internet service is a profitable business, one known for taking shortcuts and getting caught up in legislative red tape. All the standards and procedures make more work for the actual customer than they do the provider.
Density requirements, fiber optic cables, construction, satellites—no wonder the average resident has to beg their telecommunications board to coordinate with big brand providers just to inquire about service.
But with the pandemic demanding high-speed internet, what have our counties done to expand service? Stafford won an $874,478 VATI grant with partner KGI Communications to expand internet service in the Aquia/Marlborough Point and Griffis–Widewater peninsula. Spotsylvania acquired a partnership with Data Stream Broadband to bring 5G service to rural areas.
This isn’t enough. The push for internet coverage needs to be more aggressive. Providers and local governments either need to cut the red tape or focus more on providing a utility to people who need it.
Students deserve as many possibilities to further their education as possible, and they need the best internet to do so in this virtual landscape. All families deserve the access they need, especially in times where you need to buy masks online to protect yourself from a virus that has killed 3 million people worldwide.
Camellia Genovese
Stafford