Letter: Russian invasion adding to climate change

Russian invasion adding to climate change

By definition, a paradox is a proposition or statement or action that despite its appearance of sound reasoning actually leads to a senseless and illogical self-contradiction.

We are living today in a paradox in several areas, the most destructive of which is the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. Ukraine was once a most significant part of the Soviet Union because of its vast natural resources.

Now, the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, seeks to reestablish that union, beginning with the invasion, and ultimate destruction, of Ukraine.

Does anyone seriously doubt he will seek to conquer more European countries?

Perhaps an even greater paradox is the inability of many of us to accept the truth of climate change.

One has only to read newspapers, especially our own Free Lance–Star, and selectively watch honest reporting on TV stations, to recognize that our Earth is headed for disaster as we approach our sixth mass extinction.

The recently published “Speed and Scale,” by John Doerr, should be required reading by any person concerned with climate change. Considering that the human species has been around some 250 thousand years, the damage done to our atmosphere during my own brief lifetime is truly astounding.

What a wonderful scenario it would be if President Putin would join with other world nations to utilize Russian expertise and permit Ukraine to contribute its resources in our battle with climate change.

The overwhelming majority of scientists agree that we have only a little time left to reverse climate change. Until we do, we are living in an illogical paradox, tantamount to lunacy.

Augustus Cotera

Spotsylvania