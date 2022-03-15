Letter: Russian military capability

Russian military capability not what it seems

Today’s Russian armor and conventional forces look nasty, and they are, but I do not consider their conventional forces to be peers of Western conventional forces, at all. Ukraine does not have Russia’s numbers and their armor and aircraft might be considered to be Russian, but a generation or two behind current Russian conventional weapons.

With an anti-radar system called High-Speed Anti-Radiation Missile and Western stealth fighters on the attack, in any number, I would not want to be anywhere near a Russian air defense system or a Russian pilot. The huge column of Russian armor threatening Ukraine could be reduced to ashes in hours. Russia keeps upgrading the elderly T-72 tank (and giving it new designations) with reactive armor and other goodies, but it would be a death trap if engaged against modern Western tanks and anti-armor systems. Fifty thousand Russian tanks became nothing more than easy targets with the advent of MLRS in the mid-1980s. I worked on that program.

I could go on with a bunch of technical nonsense about anemic Russian conventional arms, but I will remind you of the Cessna Bird-Chaser that Mathias Rust landed in Red Square in 1987. Rust was 18 years old and had a whopping 50 hours of flying time. I would have been scared to rent him a plane, but his epic flight led to a massive blood letting of PVO Strany leadership. We can still beat Russian air defense.

Unfortunately, the Russian nuclear capability is peer, and Vlad the Crazy is threatening to use it because he knows that we know that his conventional forces would disappear like spit on a hot stove if attacked by the West.

Bob Sargeant

Spotsylvania