Letter: Russia's choice in weaponry is questionable

Russia’s choice in weaponry is

questionable

The Russians are making a few adaptations to the older but viable S300 air defense missiles to use them against Ukrainian ground targets. This is another affirmation of Russian desperation and a severe depletion of ordnance.

The expensive, multimode S300 terminal guidance seeker and its counter-countermeasures are not needed for ground attack. There is no high-speed, maneuvering target to lock onto. There is just a GPS coordinate someplace.

Further, ground attack warheads differ from air defense warheads. You don’t have to blow the holy cussword out of an airplane or missile to bring it down. The air defense terminal guidance stuff takes up a lot of payload space and the warhead is small, and maybe designed to fire a lot of small shrapnel.

For ground attack, you do want to blow the holy cussword out of something. Some design features of the S300 make it adaptable for ground attack, but in my book, using these assets for ground attack is like using Ferraris to carry concrete blocks around a construction site. If Russia does engage a peer in conflict, they may be very sorry they wasted the S300s.

Robert Sargeant

Spotsylvania