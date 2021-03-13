LETTER: Safety is more important than property rights

I would like to thank the Stafford County Board of Supervisors for their decision to downzone. I believe downzoning to one house per 6 acres will assist in the overabundance of homes being built in Stafford County today.

Until we can provide funds to repair and widen the current narrow roads lined by deep ditches, we do not need to add more traffic. The roads near the new developments have been improved, but once you pass them, you continue to drive on narrow, unmarked roads that have become major roadways for traffic to and from those developments.