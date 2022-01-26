Letter: Sanctions will mean nothing to Putin

Sanctions will mean nothing to Putin
After President Joe Biden’s news conference, I had to respond. There was so much to address, but I will address the only comment that scares me, his comment referring to Vladimir Putin’s threat to Ukraine.
He gave Putin a green light when he stated “minor incursion.” It would bring immediate and decisive action and sanctions.
How naïve can a man be who has been in politics 50-odd years? Sanctions will mean nothing to a bully/dictator/tyrant. He’ll have what he wants and ignore the recriminations. We had a world war that began the same way.
Act first. Don’t react. Show him the cost. Don’t just threaten hollow, vague and nebulous sanctions.
William M. Santina
Spotsylvania