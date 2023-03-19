For you and me, lying on a job application means getting fired once the lie is exposed. Not for our Congress it seems. Here’s a list of what Republican Rep. George Santos put on his application/resume: Listed a college degree with a GPA of 3.91 (he has no degree), listed he was a college volleyball player (he wasn’t), worked for Citi Group and Goldman Sachs (he didn’t), his grandparents fled the Holocaust during WWII (untrue), his mother died from Sept. 11 World Trade Center illnesses (false). Now, he is being investigated for campaign finance issues and federal conflict of interest laws. Lastly, he lied to the House of Representatives in his disclosure statements.