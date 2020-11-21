LETTER: Satirical letter made light of serious subject

Satirical letter

insulted victims

“My own perspective on historic statistics” [Letters, Nov. 3], in response to my letter of Oct. 28, was not what I expected. I know it was meant to be a satirical discounting of the actual information I cited. It was in fact an insult to the people who died at Pearl Harbor, the Twin Towers and Benghazi.

I served just short of 26 years in the Marines. These people died because of a deliberate attack on this nation.

I did not make light of any COVID-19 deaths. One death is too many. What I did was question the way in which the statistics were collected, compiled and compared.

The coronavirus is aggressive and deadly to those over 50 with underlying infirmities. Yes, there are exceptions. But not to the extent the “Chicken Little” advocates have expounded.

The original death toll in the U.S. was projected to be about 2.2 million. It is listed now at about 270,000. That is about 1.9 million fewer deaths than originally projected.