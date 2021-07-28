LETTER: Satisfied and thankful for the U.S. Postal Service

U.S. Postal Service fan is satisfied

and thankful

Recently, I’ve read some complaints regarding the U.S. Post Office. I notice that some of these letters, about what seems like the end of the world, are written by the same people.

Sure the Post Office isn’t perfect. Then in these times, what is perfect, or operates at 100 percent? I been around a long time, and I’m a fan of the Postal System. I can count on my one hand the problems I had with the system.

But more important, how can these people just condemn the whole postal department? I’ve been blessed with some wonderful postal delivery people, who bring the mail to my home. Many of these employees over the years have felt like family. They always seem friendly and are working many times under severe conditions.

I haven’t any family or friends who work for the Post Office, but I’m proud of the U.S. Postal Service, and I thank you.

Edward Thompson

Stafford