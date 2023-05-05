Today, many persons who stood and signed their oaths of office are now abandoning the ethic to serve and protect our youth, promoting education public policy that puts our school libraries on the chopping block. The next policy action could be to galvanize public support to close and abandon school libraries totally.

Many libraries of today, if given the appropriate funding, offer a beautiful landscape of not only books, but materials that help bolster career-planning skills and computer skills, promote digital literacy. Libraries help teach how to select, organize, interpret and navigate information at an early age — essential skills for lifelong learning. Plus, as students work with our talented, dedicated school librarians, this allows for one-on-one tutoring, interaction and open conversation.

Saving and safeguarding our school and community libraries is essential for local officials to embrace and take seriously. Our youth deserve the best life can offer.

Paulette Johnson

Stafford