Cathy Dyson’s May 25 article covering the 100th ramp celebration of the SAWs-Virginia organization was Fredericksburg fine.

It covered a local nonprofit and its success in building wheelchair ramps for those in need, and it highlighted the involvement and collaboration of various other local organizations in the success of SAWs-Virginia.

The story is one of small-town camaraderie for the greater good. No politics, no anger or racist rants, no book banning or righteous rage. Simply Fredericksburg at its finest. Would that all your articles be so fine and cover such diverse local topics.

Ben Raterman

Stafford