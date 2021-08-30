LETTER: Say 'no' to Vulcan Quarry expansion

Say ‘no’ to proposed Vulcan quarry expansion

The Vulcan quarry in Stafford is seeking to rezone three parcels from A-1 agricultural to M-2 heavy industrial for expansion of mining operations adjacent to Eastern View and other subdivisions and residential areas in North Stafford, as well as seeking a conditional use permit to build a concrete plant on existing wetlands in a flood plain in another section of the property.

The environmental effects of these proposals (cutting down mature trees, disturbing wetlands and wildlife corridors and the like) are enormous, and the effects on the residents even more so (increased noise and damaging vibration from blasting and mining, toxic dust from the concrete plant, increased truck traffic onto an already busy and dangerous State Route 610, reduction in property values).

One of the parcels intended for mining expansion is the Pollard Tract. Its original purchase proffer in 1988 stipulated that it was never to be used for mineral extraction, but rather to serve as a storage area and buffer zone.