LETTER: Schedule change doesn't work for students

Schedule change doesn’t work for Stafford students

Once again, Stafford County has put its diligence and attentiveness to its schools on display. On Sept. 15, the interim superintendent announced that the high school bell schedule is shifting 25 minutes (9:55 a.m.–3:55 p.m.) to accommodate the transportation issues that the county has been encountering.

Those issues have been dealt with to the best of the county’s ability, but to the distaste of parents, students and teachers. The choice to move the high school schedule to 9:25 a.m.–3:30 p.m. was backed by science, because high schoolers perform best with more sleep. But they can’t get more sleep.

Advanced program students start their travel classes at 7:55 a.m. So they’re starting a little under two hours before everyone else, and due to scheduling issues, some may have a full day of classes.

With the new schedule, these students will have to be at school for eight hours, excluding extracurricular activities like sports and clubs. But they still have homework to do, so the optimistic estimation of after-school activities is three hours.

When are any of the students going to have the time to do college applications, report to jobs or even fulfill their familial responsibilities?