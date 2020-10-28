LETTER: Schick best choice for mayor of Colonial Beach

Schick best choice for mayor of

Colonial Beach

On Nov. 3, we will vote to choose the next mayor of Colonial Beach. The overwhelming right choice for the position is Robin Schick.

I have known Robin and her family for over a decade and am a witness to her love for family and for the Town of Colonial Beach. Over this time, I have had the opportunity to watch Robin serve in many roles that directly and indirectly benefited our community.

Robin is a businesswoman, community volunteer, community leader, council member and mother. I know, based on her success in all these roles, that she has the capability to listen and calmly work to bring all sides together to reach solutions on issues big and small.

We have been lucky to have had in the recent past leaders who were willing to make hard choices and bring us through some tough times, including the recession and the current pandemic, and new leaders like Robin who step in and step up. While it seems much of the tough times may be behind us, many issues remain and we still face challenges. The town’s budget will continue to be strained by old and new demands. Robin is the candidate best prepared to face these everyday challenges from day one.