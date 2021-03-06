LETTER: School Board member is a leading voice for children

School Board member is a leading voice for children

I am writing in response to a letter from T.S. Sanders (“Why did Spotsy School Board remove Lee name?” March 4) and his singling out of School Board member Baron Braswell in his ill-conceived defense of retaining the school’s name.

I do not profess to know what Mr. Sanders has offered to the world or the county, but I do know that Mr. Braswell has been a leading voice and proponent for the children of Spotsylvania County ever since he was elected to the School Board.

I can recall two events vividly where children were invited to School Board meetings to be honored for their academic and artistic accomplishments, and Mr. Braswell took time to find those children and congratulate them personally for success in spelling bees and art projects.

Though I have not attended many School Board meetings, I am of the opinion that this outreach by Mr. Braswell was not a rarity.

Mr. Braswell was also a vocal and responsive supporter of getting turf fields for all the high schools in Spotsylvania County. He recognized that the opportunity for all high school athletes in the county to compete on similar playing fields should not be delayed or compromised.