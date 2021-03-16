LETTER: School board member set a bad example

Spotsylvania School Board member set

a bad example

In the March 9 article about the Spotsylvania County School Board’s decision to expand in-person learning on April 12, Superintendent Scott Baker explained why an earlier date would be impracticable: a shortage of bus drivers, COVID-19 mitigation, teacher preparation of classrooms and establishment of lunch schedules were among the reasons he gave for the April date.

The board voted 4-to-3 to use that date.

The arguments in favor of an earlier return were basically that it should have been done a while ago and that students were “ready for it.”

Board members are certainly free to express their opinions, and indeed county residents want and expect them to do so. We also expect school board members to set an example for our students and listen with respect and consideration to differing opinions.

Mr. Kirk Twigg’s remarks did not set this sort of example. He parroted Ronald Reagan’s insulting comment to President Carter (“There you go again”) even though Carter’s statements were true.

Twigg told his four colleagues that “[U]nder your leadership and under our direction, we will have failed this year’s students.”