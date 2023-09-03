I have been following the actions of the Spotsylvania Board of Education since moving here in 2009. I do not have a child in the system, but I am very interested in what goes on, being a former educator who worked very closely with my board of education in New Jersey and taught at Germanna for nine years when I moved to Fredericksburg.

When I see the signs along the road to re-elect Twigg to the board, I pray that people will wake up and vote this man out. I cannot believe that he has the nerve to run again, allowing over 600 students to enter school this year without an English or math teacher.

I’m sorry, people, I cannot see how gender issues or books in a library are so much more important than staffing our schools properly. The way things stand now, without qualified teachers, Spotsylvania quality of education will sink to the bottom of Virginia ratings. But I do want to thank you, Mr. Twigg, for protecting these children from a few words in the dozen books of which you do not approve.

Russell Kendall Carter

Spotsylvania