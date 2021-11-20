Letter: School Board should ask these questions before acting

School Board should ask these questions before acting

I watched the entire Spotsylvania School Board meeting on Nov. 15, regarding banning books from school libraries and imposing personal religious views into a public school system.

Dozens of Spotsylvanians shared their displeasure, which should have been anticipated with a little foresight and not rushing to decision. The professional staff and School Board own the decisions that created an avoidable uproar.

I missed speakers proposing solutions to help the School Board and professional staff prevent what in tennis are called unforced errors. Unforced errors are avoidable. I offer the professional staff and school board a few questions to ask to help avoid future problems.

Do we have a policy addressing the matter under consideration? If yes, what does it tell us?

What does our Code of Ethics require?

Have we asked the professional staff for their input?

We are solely accountable for our decisions. Are we relying on the professional staff too much, or too little?

Have we done our own research?