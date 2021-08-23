LETTER: School bus drivers need our support

School bus drivers need our support

I was the child of a school bus driver. I accompanied my mother on her daily routes, from cold winter mornings to doing homework on the bus into the evening. Most people have no idea what they put up with.

Early mornings to pre-trip the bus, snagging a nap in between runs because of the emotional exhaustion, finding the “missing child” who fell asleep, filling the role of mentor to lonely students … the list goes on with nuanced obstacles that are changing every day, particularly now with the driver shortages we are experiencing.

Kindness and gratitude are imperative. Not only toward our bus drivers, but toward all school personnel. The train wreck that is our school transportation system right now is not their fault. We have ended up here due to changing dynamics with COVID-19 and the poor decisions of our political leaders.

So speak life-giving words when you interact with our bus drivers and school personnel. Give them a small gift to show your appreciation. Teach your children to deal kindly with them as well. Model that behavior, and it will go a long way.