LETTER: School bus drivers need our support

School bus drivers need our support
I was the child of a school bus driver. I accompanied my mother on her daily routes, from cold winter mornings to doing homework on the bus into the evening. Most people have no idea what they put up with.
Early mornings to pre-trip the bus, snagging a nap in between runs because of the emotional exhaustion, finding the “missing child” who fell asleep, filling the role of mentor to lonely students … the list goes on with nuanced obstacles that are changing every day, particularly now with the driver shortages we are experiencing.
Kindness and gratitude are imperative. Not only toward our bus drivers, but toward all school personnel. The train wreck that is our school transportation system right now is not their fault. We have ended up here due to changing dynamics with COVID-19 and the poor decisions of our political leaders.
So speak life-giving words when you interact with our bus drivers and school personnel. Give them a small gift to show your appreciation. Teach your children to deal kindly with them as well. Model that behavior, and it will go a long way.
We’ve all had enough challenges over this last year, and it’s time to show more love to one another. We can fix the problems, and they will be a distant memory before you know it. But our children will remember how we handled difficulty, whether we did it with grace and kindness or chose to bite and devour one another.
Save your energy for more important battles with those who got us into this mess in the first place. Research your supervisors’ voting records to see who voted for residential developments without proffers to fund our schools, and remember them in November.
Seek truth, and be kind.
Monica Gary
Stafford
Editor’s note: Monica Gary is a candidate for the Stafford Board of Supervisors in the Aquia District.