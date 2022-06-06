Letter: School communities should consider bold new collaborations

School communities should consider bold new collaborations

“Public libraries are heart of democracy” [April 28] brings to the forefront the need for bold, new collaborations among school communities and the literacy community.

Those of us who support in word, mouth, and deed our daily local newspapers and the public library systems must encourage our school communities via our elected school board members to better ensure daily connections and collaborations.

Perhaps, the FLS should hire a specialized staff member whose sole purpose is to work with classroom teachers to ensure students and their families have access to our local newspaper.

The school board could adopt a policy that appropriates dollars to pay for the newspapers to be distributed to students in English and perhaps history classrooms, as well as offset the staff salary cost via a special grant. Also, a local library staff member should be made available to work alongside the existing school library staff to strengthen the collaboration.

School–community collaboration is a think-outside-the-box method that strengthens the community as a whole, in turn ensuring unity in purpose on what we read, communicate, and put into practice within our daily living practices.

There are far too many cultural attacks, antagonism, and divisiveness within our daily living as a culture that undermines our democracy. We must demonstrate through word, thought, and deed that all viewpoints and opinions are sacred and welcomed. Public dollars that support collaborations and bring together our literacy communities are greatly needed.

Paulette Johnson

Stafford