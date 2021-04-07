LETTER School librarians are important educational partners

School librarians are important educators

In honor of April’s School Library Month, let’s celebrate school libraries and librarians, a crucial component of education for our students. There is nothing more beautiful than children visiting a library, experiencing the excitement of a new book, and taking the lead in their own learning path.

Whether children are looking for their next great read or seeking answers to their burning questions, a school library opens a door to a world of possibilities.

School librarians present a world of wonder for students, sharing the joy of getting lost in a good book and traveling to faraway places. Librarians guide students to make independent choices about what they want to read and give them the confidence to walk away from a book that does not excite them.

Carefully curated collections present stories that represent the many different people, cultures and viewpoints in a school. This sends the simple but powerful message that each student is a valued member of the school community.