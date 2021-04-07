LETTER School librarians are important educational partners

School librarians are important educators
In honor of April’s School Library Month, let’s celebrate school libraries and librarians, a crucial component of education for our students. There is nothing more beautiful than children visiting a library, experiencing the excitement of a new book, and taking the lead in their own learning path.
Whether children are looking for their next great read or seeking answers to their burning questions, a school library opens a door to a world of possibilities.
School librarians present a world of wonder for students, sharing the joy of getting lost in a good book and traveling to faraway places. Librarians guide students to make independent choices about what they want to read and give them the confidence to walk away from a book that does not excite them.
Carefully curated collections present stories that represent the many different people, cultures and viewpoints in a school. This sends the simple but powerful message that each student is a valued member of the school community.
Under the guidance of a qualified school librarian, students learn to question and explore, to be curious and creative. The information literacy and critical thinking skills students gain in the school library apply throughout school and well into adulthood. The librarian serves as an instructional partner with fellow educators, a leader during decision-making processes, and an advocate for equity, diversity and inclusion.