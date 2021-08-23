LETTER: School shouldn’t be a super-spreader event

School shouldn’t be a super-spreader event

Let’s all just agree: Nobody enjoys wearing a mask. The irony came home in two articles in the Aug. 1 newspaper: “Biden push to vaccinate feds forces uncomfortable questions,” and “Schools grapple with mask mandates.”

The first article details the difficulties in the workplace with requiring some employees to mask and distance, while allowing the vaccinated to work normally. The author asks how difficult it would be to force supervisors to police mask wearing.

In the second article, some suggest that parents should make the choice for their children. So if being the “mask police” would be hard for managers of adults, how much harder will it be to require teachers to differentially enforce mask-wearing?

And after reminders, the teacher must punish Johnny for not wearing his mask, while Susie doesn’t even have to wear hers? What a negative environment in every classroom from day one!

And when teachers and students need every minute they have to catch up from last year and make the required progress this year, a consistent approach is the only practical path.