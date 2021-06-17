LETTER: Schoolboy prank sent a message

Schoolboy prank after WWII sent a message

I was also a young boy in England during WWII like your correspondent’s friend [“An English boy remembers GIs before D-Day,” June 6]. Our family evacuated out of London to a seaside town on the south coast of England.

A few months later, France fell to the Germans, so that we were just across the English Channel from the enemy. For the whole war, we were not allowed to go on the beach or into the water!

Our elementary school was on the inland edge of town, so we could look at the nearby fields, which had become a fighter airfield, and watch planes taking off from our classrooms. I was 9 when D-Day came. We got used to the increasing number of U.S. Army men in the area, but we never went out of town, so we didn’t realize just how big these forces were.

Then came D-Day. From early in the morning, there were hundreds of planes, all flying in the same direction and all with black and white stripes painted on their wings. Even to me, it was obvious what was going on. My father had volunteered to join the RAF and was away overseas for four years, but we never knew where he was.