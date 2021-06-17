LETTER: Schoolboy prank sent a message

Schoolboy prank after WWII sent a message
I was also a young boy in England during WWII like your correspondent’s friend [“An English boy remembers GIs before D-Day,” June 6]. Our family evacuated out of London to a seaside town on the south coast of England.
A few months later, France fell to the Germans, so that we were just across the English Channel from the enemy. For the whole war, we were not allowed to go on the beach or into the water!
Our elementary school was on the inland edge of town, so we could look at the nearby fields, which had become a fighter airfield, and watch planes taking off from our classrooms. I was 9 when D-Day came. We got used to the increasing number of U.S. Army men in the area, but we never went out of town, so we didn’t realize just how big these forces were.
Then came D-Day. From early in the morning, there were hundreds of planes, all flying in the same direction and all with black and white stripes painted on their wings. Even to me, it was obvious what was going on. My father had volunteered to join the RAF and was away overseas for four years, but we never knew where he was.
When the war ended, my Dad returned, and we moved back to London just in time for me to go high school at age 11. In 1953, eight years after the war ended, four of the senior class decided to mark the occasion. .
Many things were still rationed in the U.K., particularly wood and paper. The London County Council exhorted school children not to waste paper, particularly toilet paper. To this end, “Now wash your hands please” was printed on the bottom of every sheet.
We made a very large cloth banner and painted the lavatorial phrase on it, and climbed an iron drainpipe one night at 2 a.m. to get on the flat second-story roof. We each took turns climbing onto the tiled roof with a rope around our waists to affix the banner.
The next morning, the school staff were not happy and had the school janitor take the offending banner down. They did not appreciate the important message that needed a wider audience.
I do not want to encourage anyone to get inspiration from our effort, but the need for sanitary practices is more important now because of COVID-19 rather than because of a shortage of timber.
Michael Kelly
Spotsylvania