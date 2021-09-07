LETTER: School's cell phone caddy policy is a problem

School’s cellphone caddy policy is a problem

I recently sent an email to the Stafford County School Board about a policy instituted at Stafford High School and other schools which requires students to place their cellphones in cloth caddies that are not being sanitized.

This practice could lead to rapidly spreading COVID-19 among the students and community. It’s also a departure from the Stafford County Code of Conduct, which outlines cellphone use in the school.

When speaking with school personnel, they did not appear to be concerned about the health risk.

This policy is a blanket move to stop cellphone usage among students who haven’t done anything wrong.

As a parent who was notified only a couple of weeks ago that a person who tested positive at the school was in “the vicinity” of one or more of my children, I am extremely concerned. The School Board has been silent about the school’s unwillingness to allow children to follow the Code of Conduct rules. After my inquiries, the teachers told students that they would begin spraying the caddies with a disinfectant between classes. However, neither of my two children witnessed any caddies being cleaned.