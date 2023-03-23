Want to improve academic performance? Get rid of summer break.

A common critique levied against school systems is that test scores and students’ academic performance are declining. Whereas there are myriad contributing factors, one among them is the loss of academic knowledge over summer break.

And although a controversial decision bound to upset some community stakeholders in education, schools should nevertheless get rid of summer break if they are serious about improving performance. The loss of academic knowledge over summer is particularly prevalent in the core subjects of math and reading, with all students scoring lower on standardized math tests at the end of summer than they did on the same tests as the beginning of summer. Similarly, depending on socioeconomic status of students, up to three months of their current learning level can be lost.

What can school systems do with the extra days off made available? Extending already existing breaks is a boring answer. A far more outside-of-the-box answer is making every Wednesday a teacher work day. Admittedly, an anecdote from the author, but many students appreciated the Wednesday Work Days provided by the Spotsylvania County Public Schools during COVID. As such, Spotsylvania should be the first to bring them back, especially since surrounding school districts and their administration are bureaucratic, slow and entrenched in their ways. Conversely, Spotsylvania County Public Schools under Mrs. Phelps and Mr. Taylor has free, efficient and creative leadership willing to pursue outside-of-the-box solutions.

Improving academic performance by getting rid of summer break is an outside-of-the-box solution, so I encourage the leadership of Spotsylvania County Public Schools to consider it moving forward and education stakeholders to support them.

Dante' Braden

Partlow