LETTER: SCPS should require students to wear masks

Spotsy should require all students to mask up

On July 27, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that teachers, staff and students in the K-12 setting should wear masks in schools. In addition, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends mask-wearing for all school staff and students older than 2 years old.

Based on these organizations’ guidance, Spotsylvania County Public Schools should reverse the “opt-out” provision enacted last week. The simple measure of wearing a mask protects the wearer and the people around them from contracting and spreading the coronavirus.

I watched the last several School Board meetings where mask-wearing was discussed and was disheartened to see little consideration given to the science surrounding mask-wearing and coronavirus.

Instead, the School Board’s discussion centered on “parental choice.”

SCPS already requires that parents adhere to some basic guidelines regarding their students’ health and the impact that has on other students’ health. They require numerous vaccines; students exposed to coronavirus may not attend school in person for a number of days; and parents must keep their children out of school if they have a fever or are vomiting, etc.