Letter: Second Amendment no longer needed

Second Amendment is no longer needed

The Second Amendment exists because a segment of the population did not trust the federal government. The Second Amendment was intended to provide security by placing a constraint on the federal government. That constraint was a militia, capable of challenging any standing army in unit level combat capability. It was perceived that the federal government was dependent on combat capability to exert it’s authority, and a militia could exercise constraints on that authority.

However, the world has changed. Controlling the activities of groups is a task performed by civic authority, and unit level or individual combat capability is the tool used. The federal government uses infrastructure control to implement it’s authority, and political activities serve as constraints on the federal government.

The Second Amendment is interpreted as authorizing citizens to possess the vast, destructive capability military technology has provided. But, the amendment’s intended goal of placing a constraint on the federal government is not obtainable with that destructive capability.

In fact, the inability of the federal government to control access to that destructive capability demonstrates the power of political constraint. Instead, that destructive capability is being used to threaten fellow citizens.

We can never resolve a problem if we refuse to address its real cause.

Gun violence is a symptom of gun availability. But gun availability is driven by the reality that a large segment of our population does not trust the government, the rule of law, or the will of the people. And they do not plan to accept the will of the people if it conflicts with their personal agenda.

When we have the will and a plan to address that issue, we will have a plan to address gun violence.

Richard Coleman

Stafford