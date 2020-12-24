 Skip to main content
LETTER: Secrets to happiness during difficult times
I’m often asked, “What keeps you happy?” or “Why are you so cheerful during these difficult times?”

Here are a few of my reasons:

  • The best way to start the day is to get my elderly dog, “Clancee,” to the front porch door in time to get a smile, wave and greeting from our FLS carrier;
  • Regular calls from Pastor Peyton Wiltshire from Two Rivers Baptist Church;
  • Three delightful/inspirational “Mature 90s” Fairview Beach ladies: Edith Gilmore, Jean Hill and Gloria Pepper;
  • Frequent notes and calls from a variety of folks, including my former marketing students, relatives and friends who check on me every day;
  • Demonstrating respect and concern for others by wearing a mask and practicing social distancing;
  • Showing gratitude daily for my many blessings; and
  • Maintaining a positive attitude and a sense of humor–both are contagious.

Bonnie W. Stone

King George

