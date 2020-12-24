LETTER: Secrets to happiness during difficult times

Some secrets to cheerfulness during difficult times
I’m often asked, “What keeps you happy?” or “Why are you so cheerful during these difficult times?”
Here are a few of my reasons:
- The best way to start the day is to get my elderly dog, “Clancee,” to the front porch door in time to get a smile, wave and greeting from our FLS carrier;
- Regular calls from Pastor Peyton Wiltshire from Two Rivers Baptist Church;
- Three delightful/inspirational “Mature 90s” Fairview Beach ladies: Edith Gilmore, Jean Hill and Gloria Pepper;
- Frequent notes and calls from a variety of folks, including my former marketing students, relatives and friends who check on me every day;
- Demonstrating respect and concern for others by wearing a mask and practicing social distancing;
- Showing gratitude daily for my many blessings; and
- Maintaining a positive attitude and a sense of humor–both are contagious.
Bonnie W. Stone
King George