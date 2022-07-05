Letter: Sees Supreme Court's vote as political, so we must vote

Supreme Court’s vote is political, so we must vote

When I became eligible to vote, I cast my first vote for David D. Eisenhower. Since that date, I have never missed voting, sometimes for Republicans, sometimes for Democrats. Regardless of party, I felt assured that the winner would continue to protect our constitutional rights. During the last 70 years, I never felt threatened, either for myself or for my country.

Today, I feel very threatened. Why? For the first time in our nation’s history, our Supreme Court has shown disregard for the constitutional rights of women. As a husband and a father, in my lifetime of 90-plus years, I have seen great progress in recognizing the rights of women. The advances were slow but steady. With the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade, the Republican-dominated Supreme Court has taken the first retrogressive step to reduce the rights of women in this nation. I feel the pain of millions of women, many with limited economic resources.

Quite honestly, I do not know what I should do. At the beginning of our nation, Mr. Jefferson wrote, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal ….” Notice that he did not mention women, as it was assumed that because of their lesser status, they would be included with men. As I mentioned, there has been great progress in the constitutional rights of women. We call our nation, the “Land of the Free.” Freedom is simply the right to choose as we wish. It is freedom that I believe is threatened today.

Quite honestly, I do not know what to do, but I will demonstrate my last ounce of courage in casting my vote in every election for which I am qualified to do so. I hope you will do so, also.

Augustus Cotera

Spotsylvania