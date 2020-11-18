LETTER: Sen. Howell's comment right out of 'Animal Farm'

Sen. Howell’s

comment right out of ‘Animal Farm’

The opinion piece [“Legislators put thumb on redistricting scales,” Nov. 17] should be an eye-opener for both sides of the aisle.

I was appalled to read Sen. Janet Howell’s comment that incumbent legislators “actually are not equal to everybody else. We have been elected in the past. And that should give us special status.” It reminds me of George Orwell’s maxim in “Animal Farm” that “all animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others.”

Is it possible for Howell to be more narcissistic? Is she alone in her beliefs? Are all legislators poisoned by power? Is she so clueless that she actually believes she’s better than the rest of us mere mortal Virginia citizens?

She is what’s wrong with politics and lifetime political animals. She’s no more equal than any of us. How dare she elevate herself to some lofty position ostensibly above the rest of us who believe legislators actually work for the citizens.

Philip Cole

Spotsylvania