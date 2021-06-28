LETTER: Sen. John Warner was a model of statesmanship

Sen. John Warner was a model of statesmanship

I enjoyed your editorial on the passing of Senator John Warner [“John Warner was a rare breed. RIP,” Editorial, May 28].

As someone who works on nonpartisan climate solutions, I note that Warner spoke realistically on the national security threats of climate change before the Republican Party wandered away from climate solutions (with the exception of Sens. Mitt Romney, Lisa Murkowski and a few others).

I suggest that our nostalgia for nonpartisan statesmanship could become more than nostalgia. Where we once lived, we could live again.

Climate solutions—especially carbon pricing such as the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (HR 2307) championed by Virginia Congressman Gerry Connolly—could be the place we meet up.

We all hope to love our own grandchildren, or at least to love someone else’s grandchildren. At a certain point as Americans and Virginians, we must either dream of a return to real problem solving, or we must just admit that partisanship matters more to us than survival. I know which one I prefer.

John Warner has passed, but his moderation and realism could live again.

Chris Wiegard

Chester