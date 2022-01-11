Letter: Sen. Kaine responsible for his storm predicament

A winter storm warning was issued 36 hours in advance by NOAA and rebroadcast by both local and surrounding media outlets constantly ahead of the event. “Stay off the roadways” was repeated multiple times on every piece of broadcast media.

Yet Kaine, and countless other idiots, disregarded the warnings and entered the roadways. At that point, you I-95 folks created your own nightmare and in turn jeopardized the lives of our first responders who now had a duty to come out and conduct idiot rescue in adverse conditions which jeopardized their lives. A senator’s actions should be representative of what to do and not a self-serving disregard for others.