Letter: Sen. Kaine won't see full nursing picture in closed boardroom

Sen. Kaine won’t see full nursing picture in closed boardroom

As a registered nurse, I read Cathy Dyson’s article on Sen. Kaine’s visit to Mary Washington Heathcare on March 29 with interest and a touch of frustration. One picture showed Sen. Kaine speaking with MWHC administration. If he thinks he is going to get an accurate perspective of the challenges of nurses, a closed boardroom won’t accomplish this.

One always hears the mantra “woe to us” when speaking to hospital administration on nursing shortages. Health care is primarily a business, and these nursing travel/contract agencies are looking to increase profit, as is MWHC or any other healthcare entity. One way MWHC can combat this nurse hemorrhage is to increase nurses’ salaries. Of course, this affects the hospital’s bottom line.

Nursing is a difficult profession, pandemic or not. While working in a hospital, I sometimes had three jobs: nurse, nursing assistant and unit secretary.

When one’s job is on the line with patient lives in the balance and chronic short-staffing, it’s a recipe for stress that’s through the roof.

As one who has worked with travel nurses, being a travel nurse is a difficult job. They primarily get the most challenging assignments, without knowing what they are walking into upon accepting an assignment, and the isolation can potentially cause the travel nurse to engage in unhealthy behaviors and substance abuse.

I would enact an immediate directive that would require all licensed nurses employed at MWHC to work in direct patient care units for the immediate future. This would include nurses working in administration of the hospital who are not involved in direct patient care. This pandemic is an emergency for today’s hospitals, and this kind of action is warranted.

Brendan M. Mahoney

Richmond