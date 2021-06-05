LETTER: Sen. Warner protecting independent workers

Sen. Warner protects independent workers

Sen. Mark Warner has decided to stand with Virginia’s independent workers by refusing to sign onto the PRO Act. As one of those independent workers, I thank Sen. Warner for not backing down.

I started driving with Lyft in Fredericksburg over three years ago to supplement my income from my full-time job, and quickly discovered how valuable the flexibility is to my family and me.

Besides working a full-time job, I also have responsibilities to my fiancé, who is disabled and relies on a wheelchair. The ability to set my own schedule and work on my own time gives me the opportunity to take her to doctor’s appointments and be the best partner I can be.

Unfortunately, the PRO Act would take that flexibility away from workers like me through a provision called the “ABC test.” This strict test would classify independent workers as full-time employees, eliminating the freedom and flexibility we depend upon.

The flexibility I have with Lyft is the reason I drive, and thankfully Sen. Warner has recognized how detrimental the PRO Act would be for independent work. For independent workers everywhere, I urge him to stand firm in his opposition to the PRO Act.

Lucas Wyckoff

Spotsylvania