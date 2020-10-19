 Skip to main content
LETTER: Senatorial camaraderie was nice to see
LETTER: Senatorial camaraderie was nice to see

I was gladdened to read—and see—the camaraderie between Senators Dianne Feinstein and Lindsey Graham in The Free Lance–Star on Oct. 16. If more congresspeople were friends and worked together instead of tearing each other apart, this country would be better.

There was a time when members of Congress brought their families to Washington when they served and got to know and socialize with people from other parts of the country. Like families do, they worked problems out together and came to a consensus of what was best for all.

Unfortunately, Congress now mirrors many who only think of themselves and spend far too much time to get re-elected instead of working together for the good of all.

Thank you to two senators who rose above the fray.

Heidi Watson

Locust Grove

