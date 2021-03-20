LETTER: Senators, please vote 'no' on Equality Act

Virginia senators, please vote no

on Equality Act

For our two U.S. senators from Virginia: The Equality Act is now front and center. Its passage is in the hands of you and 48 other senators and the vice president of the United States.

Your vote for passage will force my daughters to enter a restroom where boys can also enter. Your vote will force my church into having to choose between obeying man’s law or obeying God’s law.

Your vote for passage will make a mockery of the words on our U.S. currency, the principle we in this freedom-loving country have lived by from its beginning: “In God We Trust.” When you vote, will you honor those words, or will you trust in man?

Before taking office in the U.S. Senate, you took an oath to well and faithfully defend the Constitution. You anchored that oath to the words, “So help me God.”

I respectfully hold you to your oath. I respectfully call on you to ask yourself a question: Do I believe God designed man so that he can be transformed into a woman, or that a woman can be transformed into a man? In your personal and quiet time, do you truly believe that? Really?