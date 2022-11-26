Letter: Send the defense bill to the president

I ask that the Republicans in Congress prevent the delay of our defense budget.

I understand some of Rep. McCarthy's concerns over potential "wokeism" and frustration, but I assure you, working directly at the tactical level, seeing these men and women in our great military organization, this is a minor concern.

This has not affected how our military defends against external enemies and defends our Constitution, supporting our elected leaders. Not passing the budget will cause grave damage to our military as a whole and the civilians trying to support our military, especially in a time they need it.

We are trying to play catch up in many strategic and defense areas due to external forces such as China, North Korea, Russia, and Iran. America needs our elected leadership to step up and push out the extreme right and left and begin to take the lead and show the 350 million Americans that Congress can work together and find a common solution vs. “My way or the highway” on our defense budget.

This does not work and causes dire chaos that has been demonstrated by both sides of the political arena. So I ask that the elected Republicans and the Armed Services Committee come together as one voice on this subject and send the defense bill to the president.

Dennis Askin

King George