LETTER: Sens. Warner, Kaine should not support impeachment

Sens. Warner, Kaine should not support impeachment

In cases of impeachment, Article 1, Section 3 of the Constitution says, “When the President of the United States is tried, the Chief Justice shall preside.”

Chief Justice John Roberts presided over the Senate trial of President Trump last year. Roberts declined to do so now because Trump is no longer an officeholder. Donald Trump is now a private citizen and Roberts is not going to preside, so this impeachment trial is unconstitutional.

Virginia Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner took an Article 6 oath that they would “support this Constitution,” and therefore they must vote “No” on impeachment.

If they vote “Yes,” they have broken their constitutional oath and must resign from the United States Senate.

Rose Davis

Spotsylvania