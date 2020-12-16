LETTER: Severe punishment for Texas lawsuit signers

Texas lawsuit signers deserve punishment

This is in response to the attempt by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to “toss out” the votes of four states. Seventeen attorneys general of other states and 106 congressmen also signed on to Paxton’s suit.

So Texas et al. believe they have the right to dictate how other states are to conduct their elections, regardless of the wishes of those states’ citizens.

I have a solution for this insane lawsuit. Every state that seeks to invalidate another state’s election results shall also have their own state’s election results invalidated.

As for the 106 congressmen, censure would not be enough. They should lose their committee memberships and be banned from bringing any legislation to the floor for at least a year.

I find it mind-boggling that a group of people who are always talking about states’ rights and individual freedoms have no problem trying to dictate how other states’ affairs/elections should be conducted. All because the election didn’t go the way they wanted it to.