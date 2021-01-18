LETTER: Sharing a little good news for a change

Sharing a little good news for a change

There are so many negative things to deal with these days, I wanted to share the good news of some positive things going on in our community for a change. Here are just a few examples of businesses and individuals that have recently partnered with my church, Fredericksburg Baptist, to serve the community:

Foode and Here & Abroad provided manpower and meals to feed our homeless on Thanksgiving and again on Christmas.

The Southpoint Target in Massaponax provided many pallets of school supplies that found homes with our students. Then, after having refrigerator malfunctions, Target donated a significant amount of food that was distributed throughout the community.

Ms. Sandy Gillenwater, from the city school system, regularly goes above and beyond to assist. She helped find homes for the school supplies and also works with the church to provide school lunches. Members of our congregation bring in food donations, assemble hundreds of lunches, and make deliveries for Micah clients and school lunches every week.

These are just a few examples of the community coming together to help those in need. I think we can all use some good news about good people coming together to do good things!