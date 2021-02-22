LETTER: Sheriffs cannot enforce unconstitutional laws

Sheriffs cannot enforce unconstitutional laws

Virginia sheriffs need to ask themselves if they’re a “constitutional sheriff” or not, meaning: Do you uphold your oath of office as guardian of the peoples’ inalienable rights secured by the Constitution of the United States of America?

Its capstone, the Bill of Rights, is the “law of the land,” and it is your duty to ignore and refuse to enforce any statutes, regulations or laws repugnant to the Constitution because that makes them null and void.

A perfect example of an unconstitutional law is a bill currently in the House of Representatives: H.R.127, Sabika Sheikh Firearm Licensing and Registration Act. A bill that would “infringe on” and destroy our Second Amendment rights by enacting the strictest gun regulations in the history of this country and give the federal government sweeping power to decide who can and cannot own a firearm.

If this bill becomes law, a constitutional sheriff would never enforce it or allow federal agents in their county to serve a warrant based on an unconstitutional law.