LETTER: Show some local love in your CFC donations

Show some local love in your CFC donations

The Fredericksburg area is fortunate to have a huge amount of civil servants, military personnel, postal workers, and other federal employees not only serving at a national level, but integrated in our communities.

The Combined Federal Campaign (CFC) provides an easy but powerful way for federal employees to donate to, and volunteer with, nonprofits registered in the area that support health and human services.

As we face new and persistent environmental challenges, many Fredericksburg residents are able to bring a unique local, regional, national and international perspective to meeting them.

Locally, the Central Virginia Battlefield Trust, Downtown Greens, and Friends of the Rappahanock directly try to address and reverse the causes of environmental degradation.

Other organizations, such as Loisann’s Hope House, Micah Ecumenical Ministries, the Lloyd F. Moss Free Clinic, Thurman Brisben Center, and others address many of the secondary and tertiary effects of environmental degradation, including climate refugees, housing transiency, and a host of public health concerns.