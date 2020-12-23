LETTER: Show some local love in your CFC donations

Show some local love in your CFC donations
The Fredericksburg area is fortunate to have a huge amount of civil servants, military personnel, postal workers, and other federal employees not only serving at a national level, but integrated in our communities.
The Combined Federal Campaign (CFC) provides an easy but powerful way for federal employees to donate to, and volunteer with, nonprofits registered in the area that support health and human services.
As we face new and persistent environmental challenges, many Fredericksburg residents are able to bring a unique local, regional, national and international perspective to meeting them.
Locally, the Central Virginia Battlefield Trust, Downtown Greens, and Friends of the Rappahanock directly try to address and reverse the causes of environmental degradation.
Other organizations, such as Loisann’s Hope House, Micah Ecumenical Ministries, the Lloyd F. Moss Free Clinic, Thurman Brisben Center, and others address many of the secondary and tertiary effects of environmental degradation, including climate refugees, housing transiency, and a host of public health concerns.
The CFC provides a simple way to finance these organizations’ efforts and hopefully provides a bridge for federal employees to lend their skills, experience, and perspective to empower and strengthen local organizations and communities.
If you are a federal employee or retiree, the CFC official solicitation period ends Jan. 15. It’s easy to pledge your support. Go to cfcgiving.opm.gov and enter the number of the charity you wish to support.
The directory of CFC-participating nonprofits has more than 5,000 entries, all of which have passionate missions, but only 13 of them are local to 22401. By supporting a local nonprofit, you can rest assured that your dollars are making a direct impact on your community.
Thank you to those who are planning to choose a local charity to support through a donation or pledged volunteer hours, and those who have already done so. Your support for our local nonprofits is essential to the health and wellness of the community that we all love.
#givelocal
Brad Smith, Board president
Sarah Perry, Executive director
Downtown Greens